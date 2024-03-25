Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Context Therapeutics Stock Up 8.9 %

Shares of CNTX opened at $1.17 on Thursday. Context Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $1.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.08. The stock has a market cap of $18.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Context Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNTX. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Context Therapeutics by 109.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 55,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 29,154 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Context Therapeutics by 79.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 14,607 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Context Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Context Therapeutics by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Context Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

About Context Therapeutics

Context Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of solid tumors in the United States. It develops CLDN6xCD3 bsAb, an anti-CD3 x anti-Claudin 6 antigen bispecific monoclonal antibody that is intended to redirect T-cell-mediated lysis toward malignant cells expressing CLDN6.

