Contrasting Lavoro (LVRO) & The Competition

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) is one of 28 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous retail” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Lavoro to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Lavoro and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Lavoro alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lavoro -5.99% -6.44% -1.45% Lavoro Competitors -16.27% -40.03% -3.42%

Volatility and Risk

Lavoro has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lavoro’s rivals have a beta of 1.02, suggesting that their average share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lavoro $1.79 billion -$50.50 million -7.36 Lavoro Competitors $2.01 billion $46.47 million 3.54

This table compares Lavoro and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Lavoro’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Lavoro. Lavoro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lavoro and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lavoro 0 1 2 0 2.67 Lavoro Competitors 120 535 430 6 2.30

Lavoro currently has a consensus target price of $10.83, suggesting a potential upside of 50.25%. As a group, “Miscellaneous retail” companies have a potential upside of 1.16%. Given Lavoro’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Lavoro is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.8% of Lavoro shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.4% of shares of all “Miscellaneous retail” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.6% of shares of all “Miscellaneous retail” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lavoro rivals beat Lavoro on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Lavoro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry. The company also produces specialty fertilizers, crop protection products, and biological crop inputs. It operates in Brazil, Colombia, and Uruguay. The company sells its products through its physical stores and digital channel. Lavoro Limited was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Lavoro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lavoro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.