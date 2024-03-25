Contrasting Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) and AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP)

Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Free Report) and AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Sify Technologies and AppLovin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sify Technologies 0.37% 1.34% 0.42% AppLovin 10.84% 24.69% 6.54%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sify Technologies and AppLovin, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sify Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A AppLovin 1 3 11 0 2.67

Institutional and Insider Ownership

AppLovin has a consensus price target of $50.04, suggesting a potential downside of 29.74%. Given AppLovin’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AppLovin is more favorable than Sify Technologies.

0.7% of Sify Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.9% of AppLovin shares are held by institutional investors. 77.0% of Sify Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of AppLovin shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Sify Technologies has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AppLovin has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sify Technologies and AppLovin’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sify Technologies $416.18 million 0.56 $8.20 million N/A N/A AppLovin $2.63 billion 9.25 $356.71 million $1.00 71.23

AppLovin has higher revenue and earnings than Sify Technologies.

Summary

AppLovin beats Sify Technologies on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, managed services, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices. The Data Center Services segment provides co-location services; and managed data center services, such as storage and back-up management, performance monitoring, infrastructure monitoring and management, network availability, server load balancing, managed shared firewall, web server log reporting, and remote and smart hands services. The Digital Services segment offers managed network services; EDGE services; cloud and managed services including cloud and storage solutions, managed services, value added services, domestic and international managed services; and technology integration services include system integration, data centers build, network, security solutions, remote and onsite infrastructure management, managed security services, as well as sale of hardware and software. This segment also offers applications integration services, such as talent management, supply chain management, online assessment, web development, document management, content, digital signature, digital certificate based authentication, supply chain solutions, content management, sale of digital certificates; and sale, implementation, and maintenance of industry specific applications; supply chain software, and eLearning software development services; and operates web portals. The company was formerly known as Sify Limited and changed its name to Sify Technologies Limited in October 2007. Sify Technologies Limited was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Chennai, India.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products. It also offers SparkLabs, which uses app store optimization to enhance ad visibility; AppLovin Exchange, which connects buyers to mobile and CTV devices through a single and direct RTB exchange; and Array, an end-to-end app management suite for mobile operators and end users. In addition, the company operates various free-to-play mobile games. It serves individuals, small and independent businesses, enterprises, advertisers and advertising networks, mobile app publishers, indie studio developers, and internet platforms. AppLovin Corporation was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

