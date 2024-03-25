Contrasting West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) and East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY)

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Free Report) and East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares West Japan Railway and East Japan Railway’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets West Japan Railway 6.73% 9.69% 3.09% East Japan Railway N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares West Japan Railway and East Japan Railway’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio West Japan Railway $10.33 billion N/A $655.11 million $3.19 13.90 East Japan Railway N/A N/A N/A $84.74 0.12

Analyst Ratings

West Japan Railway has higher revenue and earnings than East Japan Railway. East Japan Railway is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than West Japan Railway, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings for West Japan Railway and East Japan Railway, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score West Japan Railway 0 0 0 0 N/A East Japan Railway 0 1 0 0 2.00

Dividends

West Japan Railway pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. East Japan Railway pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. West Japan Railway pays out 17.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. East Japan Railway pays out 0.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of East Japan Railway shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

West Japan Railway beats East Japan Railway on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About West Japan Railway

West Japan Railway Company provides railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Mobility, Retail, Real Estate, Travel and Regional Solutions, and Other segments. The Mobility segment provides passenger transportation, station operation and management, cleaning and maintenance, construction, machinery and equipment installation, rolling stock and other facility construction services, as well as engages in the railway operations and electric works. The Retail segment sells goods; offers food and other wholesale operation services; and operates department stores. The Real Estate segment sells and leases real estate properties, as well as operates shopping centers and hotels. The Travel and Regional Solutions segment provides travel agency and regional solutions. The Other segment engages in the advertising and other businesses. The company is also involved in the operation of convenience stores, restaurants, and souvenir shops; and provision of credit cards and electronic money services. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Osaka, Japan.

About East Japan Railway

East Japan Railway Company operates as a passenger railway company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Transportation, Retail & Services, Real Estate & Hotels, and Others segments. It offers passenger railway, freight, bus transportation, travel agency, warehousing, financial, telecommunication, computer-related data, and dry cleaning, casualty insurance, and other agency services. The company is also involved in the operation of aerial cableway and parking lot; advertising and promotion; books and magazines publication; automobile maintenance and repair; hotel and restaurant management; civil engineering and general construction; facilities construction; and electricity supply businesses. In addition, it engages in the sale of prepaid vouchers, memberships for sport and leisure facilities, including golf and tennis clubs; and oil, gas, and car accessories; travel goods, food, beverages, liquors, medicines, cosmetics, and daily necessities. Further, the company is involved in the sale, leasing, management, and brokerage of real estate properties; manufacture of transport-related machinery and equipment, as well as precision and industrial machinery and tools; production and sale of signs and information boards; and establishment and management of recreation areas, physical fitness facilities, cultural facilities, preparatory schools and other educational facilities, and movie theaters. Additionally, it engages in the production of beverages and liquors; processing and sale of marine products; manufacture and sale of aggregates, masonry materials, concrete posts, and blocks; sale of tickets for events; and photo development activities. As of April 1, 2023, the company operated 1,681 railway stations and 7,401.2 kilometers of railway network. East Japan Railway Company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

