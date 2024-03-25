Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) Receives C$6.47 Consensus PT from Analysts

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$6.47.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CTS shares. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Echelon Wealth Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$5.80 to C$6.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Converge Technology Solutions stock opened at C$5.66 on Wednesday. Converge Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of C$2.24 and a twelve month high of C$6.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.78 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.90. The company has a market cap of C$1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -566.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. Converge Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -400.00%.

In other news, Senior Officer Greg Berard purchased 8,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.80 per share, with a total value of C$50,895.00. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

