Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Stock Holdings Decreased by Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. reduced its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Copart comprises approximately 0.7% of Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $7,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veritable L.P. grew its position in Copart by 0.9% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 15,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Copart by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 71,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Copart by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Copart

In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $15,751,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $15,751,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 705,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,910,750. 10.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Copart Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,186,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,776,502. The firm has a market cap of $55.05 billion, a PE ratio of 41.30 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.41. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.80 and a twelve month high of $57.85.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 33.41%. Copart’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPRT. StockNews.com lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Copart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Articles

