Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.50

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 65 ($0.83), with a volume of 668120 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 66.60 ($0.85).
Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 69.06 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 70.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £501.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 598.45 and a beta of 0.51.
About Cordiant Digital Infrastructure
Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited is an infrastructure investment fund specializes in investments in buy & build, capital expenditure and bolt-on acquisitions and digital infrastructure assets in the middle-market. It focuses on investing in companies operating in data and cloud centers, mobile telecommunications/ broadcast towers, distributed sensor networks and fibre-optic network assets businesses.
