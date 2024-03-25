CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $18.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut CoreCivic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

CoreCivic Stock Performance

Shares of CXW opened at $16.09 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.45. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. CoreCivic has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $16.21.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $491.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.62 million. CoreCivic had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 4.70%. Research analysts anticipate that CoreCivic will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CoreCivic news, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,034. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Damon T. Hininger sold 50,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $738,675.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 820,262 shares in the company, valued at $11,992,230.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXW. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in CoreCivic in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CoreCivic in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in CoreCivic in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in CoreCivic in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CoreCivic in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

