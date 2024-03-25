Cosmos (ATOM) Price Hits $12.23

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for approximately $12.23 or 0.00017323 BTC on major exchanges. Cosmos has a total market cap of $4.78 billion and approximately $193.34 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.71 or 0.00081729 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00010887 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00023777 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00003778 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00008332 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001369 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000123 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

