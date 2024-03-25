Cosmos Market Cap Tops $4.82 Billion (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Cosmos has a total market cap of $4.82 billion and $210.47 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 9% higher against the dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for approximately $12.32 or 0.00017513 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.42 or 0.00083019 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00027649 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00011025 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00003974 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00008357 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001432 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.