CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Holdings Decreased by Pelham Capital Ltd.

Pelham Capital Ltd. decreased its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 277,237 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 72,679 shares during the period. CoStar Group makes up approximately 10.8% of Pelham Capital Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Pelham Capital Ltd. owned 0.07% of CoStar Group worth $24,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSGP. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 739,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,877,000 after buying an additional 200,183 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in CoStar Group by 22.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,580,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,308,000 after buying an additional 662,592 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 16.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,657,000 after purchasing an additional 12,422 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 9.0% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 439,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,777,000 after buying an additional 36,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CSGP shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.70.

CSGP traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $95.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,056,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245,978. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.73 and its 200 day moving average is $82.70. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.03 and a 1 year high of $100.38. The stock has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 12.01 and a quick ratio of 12.01.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

