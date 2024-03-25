Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Price Target Lowered to $34.00 at Mizuho

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CTRA. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Coterra Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup raised Coterra Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a neutral rating to a positive rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.85.

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $27.29 on Thursday. Coterra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $22.66 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.31. The company has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.20.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 12.97%. Research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.25%.

In other Coterra Energy news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,488,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 176,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,783,071.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $364,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,488,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 176,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,783,071.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $1,493,855,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $300,998,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,781,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,999,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

