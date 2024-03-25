CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

CPI Aerostructures Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CVU opened at $2.33 on Friday. CPI Aerostructures has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $4.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $29.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.69.

Get CPI Aerostructures alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CPI Aerostructures by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 177,240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 19,738 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in CPI Aerostructures during the 4th quarter valued at $445,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in CPI Aerostructures by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 126,557 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 37,045 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CPI Aerostructures by 272.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,067 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 65,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in CPI Aerostructures by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 87,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

About CPI Aerostructures

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Aerostructures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Aerostructures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.