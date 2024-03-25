Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Insider Sells $1,431,450.00 in Stock

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) insider Douglas W. Busk sold 2,500 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.58, for a total transaction of $1,431,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,781,868.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Credit Acceptance Stock Performance

Credit Acceptance stock traded down $4.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $549.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,584. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $551.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $495.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 15.71, a quick ratio of 15.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Credit Acceptance Co. has a twelve month low of $379.77 and a twelve month high of $616.66.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $10.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.17 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $491.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.80 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 15.04%. Sell-side analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 41.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Acceptance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the third quarter worth about $46,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 289.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 217.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet raised Credit Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Credit Acceptance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $381.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.