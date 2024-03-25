Creditcoin (CTC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $153.10 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for about $1.11 or 0.00001582 BTC on exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $361.24 million and approximately $153.10 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 41.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001426 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 961.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00003356 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,585,921 coins and its circulating supply is 325,798,691 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

