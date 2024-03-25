Crew Energy (TSE:CR) PT Lowered to C$6.25 at Desjardins

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Desjardins from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.00 to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.25 to C$6.50 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crew Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$7.03.

Shares of Crew Energy stock opened at C$4.39 on Friday. Crew Energy has a 52-week low of C$3.73 and a 52-week high of C$6.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.03. The firm has a market cap of C$685.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.65.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Crew Energy had a net margin of 38.98% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of C$90.14 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crew Energy will post 0.5824742 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crew Energy news, Director Gail Hannon sold 7,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.44, for a total value of C$31,136.28. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. Its principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Tower in northeast British Columbia.

