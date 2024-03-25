CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Trading Down 0.3%

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $70.80 and last traded at $71.42. 300,659 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,992,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.61.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $61.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.28 and a 200 day moving average of $61.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.46 and a beta of 1.79.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $201.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.72 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8.09% and a negative net margin of 240.84%. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue was up 3253.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.41) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $3,025,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,377 shares in the company, valued at $11,338,182.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $3,025,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,377 shares in the company, valued at $11,338,182.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raju Prasad sold 3,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total value of $256,159.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,740.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,410 shares of company stock worth $9,234,677. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 12.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.8% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 32.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 80.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

