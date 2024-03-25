Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Given New $149.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $130.00 to $149.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Crocs from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Crocs from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Crocs from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Crocs from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Crocs from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $144.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $141.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.11. Crocs has a 52 week low of $74.00 and a 52 week high of $151.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.20. Crocs had a return on equity of 61.97% and a net margin of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $960.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Crocs will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John B. Replogle bought 1,972 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $126.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,951.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,153 shares in the company, valued at $399,642.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ian Bickley sold 16,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $2,015,039.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,819,390.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Replogle purchased 1,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $126.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,951.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,642.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,867 shares of company stock worth $4,786,276 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CROX. Quarry LP raised its position in Crocs by 245.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 249 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Crocs by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 270 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in Crocs by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Crocs by 185.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 342 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

