Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.019 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 35.2% per year over the last three years.
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Trading Up 3.9 %
CRT opened at $13.11 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.29. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $26.10.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cross Timbers Royalty Trust
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Company Profile
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cross Timbers Royalty Trust
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Top 3 Stocks Bought By Members of Congress In the First Quarter
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Shifting Momentum in Utilities, Time to Buy?
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Short Interest Could Send These 2 Stocks Flying
Receive News & Ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.