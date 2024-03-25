Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.019 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 35.2% per year over the last three years.

CRT opened at $13.11 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.29. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $26.10.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRT. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 54.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust during the third quarter worth $216,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 4.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 20.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 817.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 18,112 shares in the last quarter. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

