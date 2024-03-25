Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CPIX opened at $1.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.66 million, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $2.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPIX. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 40,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 38,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

Featured Stories

