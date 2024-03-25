CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Major Shareholder Hendricks Factual Media Llc Sells 99,400 Shares

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Hendricks Factual Media Llc sold 99,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $100,394.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,256,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,469,355.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
CuriosityStream Price Performance
Shares of CuriosityStream stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.91. The company had a trading volume of 341,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,444. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average of $0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.02. CuriosityStream Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $1.64.
CuriosityStream Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.99%.
Institutional Trading of CuriosityStream
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on CuriosityStream from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.
About CuriosityStream
CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, content licensing, brand sponsorship and advertising, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CuriosityStream
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Should You Buy Boeing Stock After CEO Resignation Announcement?
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- These Are The Most Upgraded Stocks From Q1
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Apple Faces DOJ Scrutiny, but Not These 3 Under the Radar Names
Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.