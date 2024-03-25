CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Major Shareholder Hendricks Factual Media Llc Sells 99,400 Shares

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Hendricks Factual Media Llc sold 99,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $100,394.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,256,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,469,355.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of CuriosityStream stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.91. The company had a trading volume of 341,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,444. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average of $0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.02. CuriosityStream Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $1.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.99%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CURI. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 226.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 581,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 403,330 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in CuriosityStream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $556,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 13.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,426,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 172,894 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 43.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 314,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 94,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the second quarter valued at about $145,000. Institutional investors own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on CuriosityStream from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, content licensing, brand sponsorship and advertising, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.

