D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 409,052 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 347,052 shares.The stock last traded at $1.58 and had previously closed at $1.77.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Trading Down 7.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $534.64 million, a P/E ratio of -158.84 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average of $1.47.

Institutional Trading of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 133,686.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,400,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396,918 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the second quarter worth $585,000. Capital Group International Inc. CA raised its position in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 18.7% during the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 3,369,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,649,000 after purchasing an additional 530,811 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 818.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 488,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 435,526 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 246.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 353,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 251,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Company Profile

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.

