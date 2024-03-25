DA Davidson Cuts Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) Price Target to $9.50

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on HLF. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Herbalife from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Herbalife from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Shares of Herbalife stock traded up $0.54 on Monday, reaching $9.60. The stock had a trading volume of 382,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,558. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.65. The company has a market cap of $957.98 million, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.21. Herbalife has a 1 year low of $6.68 and a 1 year high of $19.48.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Herbalife had a net margin of 2.81% and a negative return on equity of 19.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Herbalife will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rodica Macadrai acquired 5,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.31 per share, with a total value of $48,179.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,385.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Rodica Macadrai purchased 5,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.31 per share, for a total transaction of $48,179.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,385.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Johnson purchased 61,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.07 per share, for a total transaction of $498,120.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 603,707 shares in the company, valued at $4,871,915.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLF. Camber Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Herbalife by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,410,000 after buying an additional 1,925,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Herbalife by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,604,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,134,000 after buying an additional 1,807,216 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Herbalife by 299.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,612,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,604 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Herbalife by 8.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,065,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,881,000 after buying an additional 1,050,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Herbalife in the fourth quarter worth $12,070,000.

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

