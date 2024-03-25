Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Gap Up to $2.31

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.31, but opened at $2.38. Dada Nexus shares last traded at $2.44, with a volume of 505,203 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DADA. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of Dada Nexus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, New Street Research restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Dada Nexus in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $647.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,741,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,102,000 after purchasing an additional 129,070 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 3,367,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,180,000 after buying an additional 852,790 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the 4th quarter valued at $443,000. 59.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

