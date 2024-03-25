Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) is Tran Capital Management L.P.’s 7th Largest Position

Tran Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 189,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Danaher comprises 5.1% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $43,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth $683,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Danaher by 4.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Danaher by 0.5% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 553,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $137,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp raised its position in Danaher by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $5,986,764.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at $9,601,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total transaction of $816,724.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,898,360.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $5,986,764.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,601,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,957 shares of company stock valued at $8,265,802. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $6.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $247.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,372,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,785,272. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $245.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.45. The company has a market cap of $183.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.68. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $259.00.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 15.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on DHR. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.00.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

