Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Cut to $182.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Oppenheimer from $186.00 to $182.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $177.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com cut Darden Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $178.85.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $165.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.39. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $133.36 and a fifty-two week high of $176.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.05.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.94% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total value of $1,115,229.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,124,959.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total transaction of $1,115,229.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,124,959.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 3,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total value of $628,336.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,141,849.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 223.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,549,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,349,000 after buying an additional 1,070,472 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,573,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,646,000 after buying an additional 532,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,899,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,380,814,000 after purchasing an additional 455,588 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,168,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $167,359,000 after purchasing an additional 418,860 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,110,000 after purchasing an additional 394,786 shares during the period. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

