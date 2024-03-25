Dash Acquisitions Inc. Acquires 415 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,720 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises about 0.7% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 220.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 134.2% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $93.77. 14,541,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,343,279. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.76. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $128.68. The stock has a market cap of $142.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. As a group, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.53%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. UBS Group cut their price target on NIKE from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.11.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

