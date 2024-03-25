Dash Acquisitions Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. raised its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,901 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for about 4.3% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $12,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tran Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,864 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,076,000 after acquiring an additional 12,311 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 106,778 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,306 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $979,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,008 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Accenture from $379.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $363.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Accenture from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Accenture from $363.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.00.

In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total transaction of $1,119,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,957.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total transaction of $1,119,118.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,957.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total transaction of $1,859,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,316 shares in the company, valued at $7,553,691.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,549,498 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACN traded down $3.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $333.82. 5,314,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,251,110. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $370.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.25. Accenture plc has a one year low of $261.68 and a one year high of $387.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 46.78%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

