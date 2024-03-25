Dash Acquisitions Inc. Grows Stock Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. increased its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,178 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the quarter. STERIS makes up about 1.7% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $4,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in STERIS by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in STERIS by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in STERIS by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 4.7% during the third quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STE. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.60.

STERIS Stock Performance

STE stock traded down $8.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $220.45. The company had a trading volume of 696,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,173. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.61 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $226.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.08. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $180.54 and a fifty-two week high of $254.00.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.05. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. STERIS’s payout ratio is 36.43%.

STERIS Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

