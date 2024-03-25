Dash Acquisitions Inc. Makes New $212,000 Investment in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,315 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,166 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 18,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 308,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,454,000 after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 94,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $2.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $188.80. 3,717,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,291,227. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $120.55 and a twelve month high of $199.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $185.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.41.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.67%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IBM. Bank of America increased their target price on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Evercore raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.85.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

