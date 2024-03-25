Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Shares Gap Down to $60.94

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $60.94, but opened at $58.64. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment shares last traded at $59.03, with a volume of 292,493 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PLAY

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.37.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total transaction of $361,875.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,619. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLAY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 6,765 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 71,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after buying an additional 28,853 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $665,000. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.