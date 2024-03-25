DeepOnion (ONION) Price Reaches $0.0625 on Exchanges

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 25th. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded 28.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a market cap of $696,876.44 and $1.69 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0625 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.43 or 0.00109061 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00037963 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00017288 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002805 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000193 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

