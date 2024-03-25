DEI (DEI) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $69.17

DEI (DEI) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 25th. One DEI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0207 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DEI has traded down 20.4% against the U.S. dollar. DEI has a total market capitalization of $154.51 million and approximately $69.17 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90.66 or 0.00129325 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00008674 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About DEI

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. The official website for DEI is deus.finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

