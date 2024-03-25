Delhi Bank Corp. (DWNX) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

Delhi Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:DWNX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0958 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.
Delhi Bank Stock Performance
Shares of DWNX opened at $20.50 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.50 and a 200 day moving average of $20.43. Delhi Bank has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $20.75.
Delhi Bank Company Profile
