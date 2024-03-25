Delhi Bank Corp. (DWNX) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

Delhi Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:DWNX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0958 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Shares of DWNX opened at $20.50 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.50 and a 200 day moving average of $20.43. Delhi Bank has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $20.75.

Delhi Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Delaware National Bank of Delhi that provides commercial banking products and services to individual and small business customers. The company accepts demand, interest bearing time and savings, personal and business checking, NOW, health savings, money market, club, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

