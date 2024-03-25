Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Shares Up 2%

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $114.65 and last traded at $114.53. 2,077,641 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 6,770,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DELL. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.88.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on DELL

Dell Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $80.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.33.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 165.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.87%.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other news, insider Jennifer D. Saavedra sold 18,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $2,193,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,856,016.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jennifer D. Saavedra sold 18,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $2,193,026.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,856,016.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 1,019,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $112,173,482.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 535,816 shares in the company, valued at $58,971,908.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,558,306 shares of company stock worth $956,098,061 in the last three months. Insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC now owns 6,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 40,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.