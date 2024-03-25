Desjardins Increases Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$48.50

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Free Report) (NYSE:SU) had its price target hoisted by Desjardins from C$46.00 to C$48.50 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

SU has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Suncor Energy from C$74.00 to C$57.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. CIBC reduced their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$54.50.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE SU opened at C$48.85 on Friday. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of C$37.09 and a twelve month high of C$49.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$63.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$45.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$44.93.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.05 by C$0.21. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 16.90%. The business had revenue of C$14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.33 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 4.8278932 earnings per share for the current year.

Suncor Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.44%.

Insider Transactions at Suncor Energy

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Jacqueline Sue Moore sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total value of C$549,960.00. In other news, Senior Officer Jacqueline Sue Moore sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total transaction of C$549,960.00. Also, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 16,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.84, for a total value of C$751,776.00. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

