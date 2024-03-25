Desjardins Raises Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$88.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective raised by Desjardins from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on IMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$97.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$89.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Securities downgraded Imperial Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$87.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$82.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$88.38.

Shares of IMO stock opened at C$92.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$49.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$82.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$79.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.26. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$60.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$92.62.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported C$2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.08 by C$0.39. The business had revenue of C$13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$16.57 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 9.64%. Research analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 8.3409091 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is currently 28.27%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

