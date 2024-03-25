Devin M. Krupka Sells 546 Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Stock

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) insider Devin M. Krupka sold 546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $10,237.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,006.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bandwidth Trading Down 1.1 %

Bandwidth stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,696. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.16 million, a PE ratio of -17.55 and a beta of 1.51. Bandwidth Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.34 and a 1 year high of $21.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.37.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $165.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.17 million. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 2.72%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BAND shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Bandwidth from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Bandwidth from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Bandwidth from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the first quarter worth $58,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 310.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 36.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the third quarter valued at $34,000. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

