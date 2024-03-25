Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.38.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DVN shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Devon Energy

Devon Energy Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 112,710 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 36,495 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 14,370 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 10,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $48.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $40.47 and a 52-week high of $56.19.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

