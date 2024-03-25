DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of DHI Group in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

NYSE:DHX opened at $2.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.60. DHI Group has a one year low of $1.97 and a one year high of $4.22. The company has a market capitalization of $123.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 1.00.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). DHI Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $37.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.82 million. Sell-side analysts predict that DHI Group will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in DHI Group by 756.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,309,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,740 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in DHI Group by 254.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 600,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 431,395 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in DHI Group during the first quarter worth approximately $2,168,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in DHI Group by 108.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 658,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 342,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in DHI Group by 10.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,070,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,759,000 after purchasing an additional 295,985 shares in the last quarter. 70.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals and other select online communities in the United States. Its solutions include talent profiles; job postings; employer branding; and other services comprising virtual and live career events, sourcing services, and content and data services that provides tailored content to help professionals manage their careers and provide employers insight into recruiting strategies and trends.

