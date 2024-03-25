Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) Price Target Raised to $33.00

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Free Report) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Dianthus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.60.

Dianthus Therapeutics Stock Up 14.3 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dianthus Therapeutics

Shares of Dianthus Therapeutics stock opened at $31.94 on Friday. Dianthus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.58 and a twelve month high of $33.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.49.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,961,000. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,644,000. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,240,000. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,404,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,734,000. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dianthus Therapeutics Company Profile

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

Featured Articles

