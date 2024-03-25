DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.10 Per Share

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 1.10 per share by the sporting goods retailer on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00.
DICK’S Sporting Goods has increased its dividend by an average of 47.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a dividend payout ratio of 27.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect DICK’S Sporting Goods to earn $14.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.3%.
DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Up 0.8 %
DKS stock traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $223.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,707. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.60 and its 200-day moving average is $139.33. The company has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $100.98 and a 12 month high of $224.72.
In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 151,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total transaction of $33,406,825.30. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 10,899,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,407,940,372.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,167 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total value of $8,995,399.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,736,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 151,210 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total value of $33,406,825.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,899,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,407,940,372.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,763 shares of company stock valued at $46,483,438 over the last 90 days. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,808 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $849,043,000 after buying an additional 644,609 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,981,489 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $261,933,000 after buying an additional 289,165 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,399,734 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $151,983,000 after buying an additional 286,988 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 679,115 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $81,691,000 after purchasing an additional 188,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 539,800 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $76,592,000 after buying an additional 268,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Williams Trading raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.95.
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.
