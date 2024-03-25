DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.10 Per Share

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 1.10 per share by the sporting goods retailer on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00.

DICK’S Sporting Goods has increased its dividend by an average of 47.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a dividend payout ratio of 27.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect DICK’S Sporting Goods to earn $14.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.3%.

DKS stock traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $223.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,707. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.60 and its 200-day moving average is $139.33. The company has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $100.98 and a 12 month high of $224.72.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.50. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 151,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total transaction of $33,406,825.30. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 10,899,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,407,940,372.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,167 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total value of $8,995,399.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,736,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 151,210 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total value of $33,406,825.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,899,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,407,940,372.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,763 shares of company stock valued at $46,483,438 over the last 90 days. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,808 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $849,043,000 after buying an additional 644,609 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,981,489 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $261,933,000 after buying an additional 289,165 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,399,734 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $151,983,000 after buying an additional 286,988 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 679,115 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $81,691,000 after purchasing an additional 188,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 539,800 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $76,592,000 after buying an additional 268,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Williams Trading raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.95.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

