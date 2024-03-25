Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Holdings Raised by Vert Asset Management LLC

Vert Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Digital Realty Trust comprises 7.1% of Vert Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Vert Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $16,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 528.6% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded down $0.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $137.83. 1,746,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,112,724. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.89. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.33 and a 1-year high of $154.18. The firm has a market cap of $43.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.64, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 164.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. HSBC began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.87.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DLR

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.