Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Stake Trimmed by Shearwater Capital LLC

Shearwater Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 359,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for 9.8% of Shearwater Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Shearwater Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $12,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 11,292,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,953,000 after buying an additional 459,630 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 20.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,315,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,785 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,860,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,037,000 after purchasing an additional 792,059 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,486,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,591,000 after purchasing an additional 42,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,579,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,002,000 after acquiring an additional 597,958 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

DFIV stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.43. 413,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,245. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a one year low of $30.80 and a one year high of $36.61.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.