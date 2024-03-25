Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Declares $0.17 Dividend

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.1713 per share on Thursday, May 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th.

Direct Line Insurance Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DIISY traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.52. 4,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.98. Direct Line Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.65 and a fifty-two week high of $11.46.

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

About Direct Line Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.