Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $84.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $79.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IRON. Morgan Stanley cut Disc Medicine from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Disc Medicine from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Disc Medicine presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.86.

Shares of IRON opened at $60.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.03. Disc Medicine has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $77.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.37 and a beta of 0.20.

In other Disc Medicine news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $1,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,449,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,779,904. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Disc Medicine news, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $1,280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 786,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,314,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $1,920,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,449,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,779,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 200,000 shares of company stock worth $13,347,500 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 149.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 764,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,160,000 after purchasing an additional 99,092 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 224.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 177,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,265,000 after purchasing an additional 122,981 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 34,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $797,000.

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

