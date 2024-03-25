Dorman Products’ (DORM) Buy Rating Reiterated at Roth Mkm

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Roth Mkm in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $116.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.87% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet raised Dorman Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Dorman Products Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DORM traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $92.90. 17,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,267. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Dorman Products has a 52-week low of $60.01 and a 52-week high of $96.42.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $494.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.86 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 6.70%. Dorman Products’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dorman Products will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dorman Products

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dorman Products by 277.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 536.8% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

