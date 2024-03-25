Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Boosts Stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,460,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,461 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 0.24% of Kimco Realty worth $31,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 26,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 8,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 143,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 20,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on KIM shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Kimco Realty from $20.50 to $21.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.89.

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

Shares of KIM stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.84. 2,687,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,699,961. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $16.34 and a 1 year high of $22.83. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.05.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 94.12%.

Insider Activity at Kimco Realty

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $172,643.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,630.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

