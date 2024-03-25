Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Cuts Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,340 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 34,242 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned about 0.16% of Illumina worth $35,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Illumina by 460.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the first quarter valued at $64,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the third quarter valued at $30,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina Stock Down 2.2 %

Illumina stock traded down $3.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $134.21. 594,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,820,043. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $233.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.40 and a 200-day moving average of $129.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.78% and a positive return on equity of 2.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $258.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.95.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jacob Thaysen acquired 7,330 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $135.29 per share, for a total transaction of $991,675.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,010,544.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

