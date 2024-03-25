Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Cuts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 430,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,125 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $64,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX stock traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $156.50. 3,949,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,805,584. The company has a market cap of $290.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $172.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $150.92 and a 200 day moving average of $152.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. DZ Bank lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Scotiabank cut Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.39.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

